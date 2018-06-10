RBSE 10th result 2018: How to check score on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

-
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Class 10 board results on June 11, Monday.
RBSE Class 10 board results will be available on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE Class 10 board results are expected to be declared tomorrow around 3 pm.
The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018. Around 1.1 million students appeared for the Class 10 boards examination.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE 12th Result 2018 on May 23. A total of 8,26,278 students had registered for the Class 12 exams
How to check the RBSE Class 10 board results:
- Go to official site of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
- Find "Rajasthan Class 10 or SSC Exam result 2018" tab and click on it.
- Enter your Exam Roll Number and hit the Submit tab
- Your result would now appear.
- Print it out and keep it for future use.
Last year 1.099 million students had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 boards examination. Rajasthan board is not going to release the merit list of the candidates this yearYou can also get RBSE 10th Result 2018 via your mobile. Here is the procedure
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263