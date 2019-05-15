Shiv Nadar Foundation invested Rs 2,000 crore in UP varsity since 2011

Shiv Nadar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT czar and HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has so far invested nearly Rs 2,000 crore in its private university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The investment has been made for developing necessary for the (SNU), spread over an area of 286 acres and functioning since 2011.

More funds would be injected in future for creating more world class research facilities in the campus towards developing the varsity into a global centre of excellence, SNU assistant dean of undergraduate studies Rajeev Kumar Singh told Business Standard here.

Singh informed the varsity was augmenting research and training in new age technologies of (AI), machine learning, internet of things (IoT) etc, apart from promoting multidisciplinary learning matrices to cater the demands in the dynamic job market.

“We are also in talks with the prestigious US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for setting a cyber security lab in the varsity for the benefit of pupils,” he informed.

Currently, the annual intake of students at the varsity stands at nearly 560 students with the total strength of the campus at present touching 2,200.

In the recently released National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), published by the Centre, SNU was ranked at 52nd in the ‘University’ category. It was also selected by the Expert Committee, appointed by union HRD ministry, as an ‘Institution of Eminence’.

“We are striving to providing students with depth of knowledge in their chosen subject and a broad-based understanding of allied disciplines. In the 21st century, subjects studied in silos restrict students’ creative freedom, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Being a research university, we emphasise on ‘learning by doing’ and imparting key skills to our students that will not become obsolete in the future,” Singh said addressing a conference here yesterday.

SNU has partnered with leading foreign varsities including, Deakin University, University of California Berkeley, University of Michigan, University of Queensland for specific courses, which allows students to pursue a semester or full academic year at the international varsity, enabling a holistic and global learning experience.

Besides, the University is forging alliances with 13 new international institutions this year including The New York University, Heidelberg University in Germany, Gothenburg University in Sweden etc.

Meanwhile, over 500 students will graduate from the varsity in 2019 and 91% of these students had already been placed across leading organisations including Adobe Systems, Capgemini, Cognizant, Cisco, HCL, Xerox, Royal Enfield, Goldman Sachs among others.

During campus placements, the highest salary offered was Rs 31 lakh per annum, while the remaining 9% students had opted for higher at renowned international universities, he informed.