SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

For the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the window to verify the progress of applications. The exam will be held from December 1 to 13. The CGL exam admit cards for Paper 1 will shortly be made available on the commission's official regional websites.

Candidates can check the application status by visiting the SSC regional website for the region in which they have submitted the application, such as the Eastern Region, Southern Region, North Western Sub-region, MP Sub-Region, Central Region, North Region, North Eastern Region, KKR Region, or Western Region.

The admit card will be issued by the commission only to those aspirants whose applications will be approved.

The recruitment drive will be held to fill more than 20,000 posts in central ministries and departments. This year, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of tier 1 and tier 2 exams only.

Syllabus for the tier-1 exam which consists of four sections: quantitative aptitude, general intelligence and reasoning, english language and general awareness.

Application Status Window; Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website or SSC regional website to which candidates have applied-- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link "Click here to know your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022"

Step 3: Now, candidates have to provide their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Check application status