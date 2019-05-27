Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 admit card out: Steps to download

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test-2019: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) issued a notification for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 – Paper I and Paper-II on February 28. has now released Provisional Hall Tickets for the candidates who had applied for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test-2019.

Date of written examination:

Paper I - June 8 (Saturday 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Paper II - June 9 (Sunday 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

The candidates can use their User ID and Password for to download their Hall Ticket/admit card by logging on to http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from May 26.

Here's a step by step guide to download Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 hall ticket:

Step 1 – Click Login

Step 2 – Enter User ID and Password

Step 3 – Click Dashboard

Step 4 – Click Here to download Admit Card

The decision of the Board to issue Hall Tickets provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim in the application.The Board said it reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment.