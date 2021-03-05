TANCET Admit card 2021 to be released on annauniv.edu today: Know details

-
TANCET 2021: Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Admit Card 2021 today. Candidates appearing for TANCET 2021 exam, can download TANCET Hall Ticket from the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu.
TANCET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download TANCET hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University - annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2021’ link
Step 3: On the new home page, select ‘TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket’ link
Step 4: Login using your credentials
Step 5: Your TANCET 2021 admit card will be displayed online. Downlaod it for future reference and take a print out
TANCET 2021: Full schedule
M.C.A
March 20, 2021 Saturday
(10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
M.B.A
March 20, 2021 Saturday
(2.30 PM To 4.30 PM)
M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan
March 21, 2021 Sunday
(10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
