TANCET MBA, MCA rank list released: Check out TANCET counselling schedule

The Directorate of Technical and Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the rank list and counselling schedule for TANCET 2019. Candidates can download the call letter from the following official links tn-mbamca.com or gct.ac.in. Candidates could also download their call letters from these websites. The college has sent the rank and details of counselling to the registered candidates by SMS to their mobile number and email address as well.

The TANCET 2019 rank list was released by TN MBA/MCA Admissions Secretary and Government College of Technology Principal P Tamarai.

TANCET 2019: Important dates

MCA counselling: August 17 for differently-abled candidates

MCA counselling for general category: August 18 till August 20

Supplementary counselling: August 21

counselling for differently-abled candidates: August 21

MBA counselling for general category: August 22 till August 28

MBS Supplementary counselling: August 28

Important instructions for TANCET MBA, MCA counselling 2019

Those who had downloaded the call letters should carry all certificates in original and pay the counselling fee either by demand draft or in cash. The draft should be drawn in favour of The Secretary, MBA/MCA Admissions 2019, GCT, Coimbatore and be payable in Coimbatore.

TANCET MBA, MCA counselling fee

The general category candidates have to pay Rs 5,300 and those from the SC/ST or SC-A categories Rs 1,150.

TANCET MBA Counselling Procedure

Appear in TANCET MBA 2019 entrance exam

Click on the official list to register for TANCET MBA counselling

Download the rank list

Download the call letter for counselling by clicking here

Take part in the counselling of TANCET MBA 2019

About TANCET MBA 2019

TANCET MBA 2019 was conducted in offline mode on June 22. The result for the same was announced on July 5 and all the candidates who qualify the entrance exam, they are now eligible to take part in the counselling.