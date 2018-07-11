Telengana State Police recruitment 2018: Exam date for Constable, SI

Telangana State level police recruitment exam dates for 18428 constable and sub-inspector posts jobs have been announced.

The exam will be held on August 26, September 2 and September 30, 2018.

According to the Times of India, there were 1,271 vacancies for SCT SI Civil, 29 vacancies for SCT SI (Info Tech & Commns), 26 vacancies for SCT Asst SI, Finger Print Bureau and 16,925 vacancies for SCT PC Civil.

According to an official notification, 188,715 candidates who applied for the posts of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent will be

administered the preliminary written test on 26 August from 10 am to 1 pm.

The 13,944 applicants who applied for the post of SCT SI (IT & C) will take their PWT from 10 am to 1 pm on 2 September. The 7,700 applicants for the post of SCT ASI FPB will have to sit for the test on the same day from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.

Some 4,79,166 applicants for the posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent will have their preliminary written test on 30 September 2018.

After the preliminary written test , the qualified candidates will have to pass the physical endurance test (PET). The selected candidates will have to go for further training and will be posted in the various divisions of Telangana police.

VACANCY DETAILS





sr no posts vacancies 1 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department 5909 2 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department 5273 3 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department 53 4 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department 4816 5 Constable in Telangana Special Protection Force Department 485 6 Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department 168 7 Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 186 8 Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 35 9 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department 710 10 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department 275 11 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department 05 12 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department 175 13 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department 16 14 Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department 19 15 Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 15 16 Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department 02 17 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in Police Department 142* 18 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation 19 19 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation 70 20 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department 29 21 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department 26

Posts Date Time Venues SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts 26th August 2018, Sunday 10 am to 1 pm Hyderabad and nearly 10 other Towns across the State SCT SI IT&C 2nd September 2018, Sunday 10 am to 1 pm Hyderabad and Neighbourhood SCT ASI FPB 2nd September 2018, Sunday 2.30 to 5.30 pm Hyderabad and Neighbourhood SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts 30th September 2018, Sunday 10 am to 1 pm Hyderabad and nearly 10 other Towns across the State

STAGES OF SELECTION PROCESS:



1) Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

2) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3)Final Written Examination (FWE)



