TN MBBS merit list declared, counselling on July 8: All you need to know

The selection committee for medical admissions in released the merit list for admission to and BDS courses. Counselling for those who have qualified for will take place on July 8. government received a total of 39,013 applications, of which 31,353 applicants - 11,741 boys and 19,612 girls - were eligible. There would be 5% reservation for the differently abled. There would be seven seats and one BDS seat for sports quota, and 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat for children of ex-servicemen.

How many MBBS seats available in Tamil Nadu

There are a total of 5,400 MBBS seats and 1,940 BDS seats, including government and self-financing colleges. In the State quota pool, 3,968 MBBS seats will be in the offing.

MBBS 2019 toppers

In the government quota, Shruthi K of Tiruvallur obtained the first rank with a NEET score of 685. Aswin Raj A K of Anthiyur and Elamathi V. of Coimbatore came second and third respectively.

In the management quota, Sodam Sri Nandan Reddy topped the list with a NEET score of 685, followed by P. Mahesh Anand in the second rank and Bahadur Singh in the third rank.

Courses at medical colleges are all set to begin on August 1 even as the admissions process will conclude on August 18.

About Tamil Nadu Selection Committee

The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical is authority to make admissions for All Medical, Dental & Paramedical courses in Government Colleges and Government Quota seats in Self Financing Colleges. It functions under the control of Director of Medical as a chairperson and the Secretary in the cadre of Additional Director of Medical to look after its activities exclusively.