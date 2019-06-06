Tripura Class 12th Results 2019 for Arts, Commerce to be declared today

-
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to release Tripura 12th Result 2019 or the TBSE Class 12 results on Thursday.
Students who had appeared for the class 12 examination for Arts and Commerce stream can check the TBSE HS results at the official website of the Tripura Board i.e tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in
This year, TBSE Higher Secondary exam began on March 01 and ended on March 30.
Tripura 12th Results 2019: How to check your scores
Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Board tripuraresults.nic.in or click here for direct link http://tripuraresults.nic.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Tripura 12th result link
Step 3: In the given new page, enter your examination registration details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed
Note: Dowload your results for further refernce
Results for Tripura Class 12 science stream were declared on 21 May, 2019
Last year, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations. As per reports, around 27,000 candidates appeared for their TBSE Board exam this year.