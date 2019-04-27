UP board 12th result 2019 to be declared soon; steps to download result

Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare on its official website upmsp.edu.in. UP Board students can also check and download their Class 12 results on examresults.net, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in from 12:30 pm. This year, a total number of 2.6 million students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination.

Where to look for Class 12:

Result via SMS: To avail the service to receive your UPMSP 12th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.





Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.

To check, open the website and click on the results link available on the homepage. From there, you will be redirected to the results page; have patiece if the page takes time to load. Once the page is loaded, enter your name, roll number and select class carefully. The page will display your scores. Make sure to download it or take a printout of the page.



Steps to check UP Board Result 2019:

1. Go to the official website or and upresults.nic.in

2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2019

3. Provide required details to get your UP Board Intermediate Result 2019

4. Save the result

Passing criteria:

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.

UP Board result 2018 class 12

Around 6.6 million (66 lakh) students registered for Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2018, out of which, about 1.1 million couldn't sit for the test. The passing percentage of Class 12 boys this year is 72.27 per cent whereas the passing percentage of girls is 78.81 per cent.

UP Board topper list 2018

Class 12 results: Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each, obtaining 93.2 per cent, said Awadh Naresh Sharma, Board of High School & Intermediate Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

In the second position, Ananya Rai from Ghazipur scored 92.6 per cent.