Bihar board 10th result 2019 to be out soon, check biharboard.ac.in today

BSEB Class 10 result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2019 today on its official website or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar matric results at 12.30 pm on Saturday (April 6, 2019).

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will hold a press conference to declare the results.

class 10th students will also be able to check their Matric results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Today, the fate of nearly 16 lakh students will be decided when BSEB announces the Bihar Matric Result 2019 or class 10th results.

The or BSEB conducted the class 10 matric examination from February 21 to 28 and around 1.77 million students appeared for the Bihar board class 10 matric exam in around 1,400 centres. Last year, Bihar matric results were declared on June 22 and the pass percentage was 50.12%.

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score at least 30 marks out of 100 in each subject. Overall, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should pass in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

Here how to check the Bihar 10th results or Bihar matric result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 2019 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2019 or BSEB Matric results 2019. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2019 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Matric result and take a print out for further reference

BSEB Class 10 Results 2019: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their Matric result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

Toppers list of Bihar board 12th result 2019

Commerce topper

Satyam Kumar of SKR College, Barbigha, Sheikhpura scored 472 marks and 94.4.%. Sonu Kumar of Commerce College, Patna scored 470 marks- 94%

Arts Topper

Rohini Rani of St Teressa Girls High School High School, Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College Gaya scored 92.6% and 463 marks

Science: 81.20% pass percentage in Science

A total of 5,35,110 candidates qualified in Science stream making a pass percentage of 81.20%

76.53% pass percentage in Arts

A total of 4,25,550 candidates qualified in arts stream making a pass percentage of 76.53%

93% pass percentage in Commerce

A total of 59,135 candidates qualified in commerce streams with a total pass percentage of 93%.