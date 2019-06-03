UPCATET 2019 counselling for UG, PG, PhD courses to begin June 3

Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test-2019: 2019 results were declared on May 31. Counselling for admissions to diploma, graduate, postgraduate and PhD courses courses offered by various Agriculture Universities and their constituent colleges in Uttar Pradesh will start from June 3.

Registration for online counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses are to be held from today to June 10. Candidates would be allowed to upload relevant documents up to June 17.

The first round of counselling for admission to various undergraduate, diploma and post graduate courses will be held online, whereas the second round of counselling for the same would be held in the offline mode. For PhD courses, counselling will be done only online. Candidates can get hold of the complete schedule of counselling process from the official website.

Here's how to check and download your 2019 results:

1. Go to the official website upcatetonline.org

2. Click on DOWNLOAD RESULT UPCATET-2019

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Check and download your scores

5. Print your marksheet for future reference