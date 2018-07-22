UPPSC LT Grade admit cards 2018 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, check details

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Photo: Shutterstock

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Cards 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC LT admit cards for over 10,000 vacant posts at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC LT Grade examination will be held on July 29. The exam will be conducted at 1,760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, UPPSC had invited applications for more than 10,000 LT Grade posts, for which more than 700,000 candidates have applied. UPPSC had invited applicants for a total of 10,768 vacant posts, out of which 5,404 vacancies are for women, reports news website DNA. However, when Business Standard checked last, the admit card link was taking too much time to respond.

Here are the steps to download UPPSC LT Grade Admit Cards 2018:

Step1: Visit the official UP Public Service Commission website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in or to directly download the UPPSC LT Grade Admit Cards click here

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for the exam on the left-hand side of the home page.

Step 3: Enter your Candidate Registration Number, date of birth in (DD/MM/YYYY) format, gender and verification code correctly.

Step 4: Click on 'Download Admit Card'

Step 5: Take a print out for future references
