UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh tops

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers | Photo: Shutterstock

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

ALSO READ: UPSC to declare new dates for civil services prelims exam on June 5

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:30 IST

