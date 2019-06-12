UPSC CDS 2 notification 2019 on upsc.gov.in: All you need to know

CDS 2 notification 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam. With this, the application process for CDS II has begun and will conclude on July 8, 2019. Candidates who are interested to pply for CDS II can do so at upsc.gov.in and



2019



UPSC CDS II exam will be conducted on September 8. 417 vacancies have been advertised. Candidates can withdraw their application from July 15 to July 22.



What are UPSC CDS 2 exams held for?



Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA).



UPSC CDS 2, 2019: How to apply



Step 1: Visit the official website — or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS 2019 link

Step 3: In part I of the registration, submit your basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference



UPSC CDS 2, 2019: Eligibility



Education: Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for IMA and OTA. For INA, an applicant must have an engineering degree and for AFA, both class 12 pass and engineering degree holders can apply.



Age-limit for UPSC CDS 2, 2019



Age-limit for Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Indian Naval Academy INA



For IMA and INA — unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 1996 and not later than July 1, 2001 are eligible.



Age-limit for Air force Academy (AFA)



For AFA, the age limit is 20-24 years and is relaxable up to 26 years.



Age-limit for Officer’s Training Academy (OTA)



For OTA, men born not earlier than July 2, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2001 only are eligible.



For OTA, SSC women category the age limit is between July 2, 1995 and not later than 1st July, 2001.



CDS is a three stage exam consisting of written examination, personal interview followed by medical examination.



All you need to know about UPSC CDS 2



— Appliction fee: Rs 200. SC, ST and women candidates are exempted from application fee



— exam will be held in 41 CDS Exam Centers across India.



— Students who score more than the cut-off are considered for SSB round.



CDS SSB Interview 2019 involves 2 stages:



* Stage 1 consists of officer intelligence rating, picture perception and description test.



* Stage involves interview, group testing officer task, psychology test and conference.



— Candidates who are selected will get a fixed stipend if Rs 21,000 per month.