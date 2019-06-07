VITMEE 2019 Result releases today on vit.ac.in: All you need to know here

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today is going to declare the result of online. entrance examination is conducted for admission of candidates to M.Tech programs.

Candidates will be able to check Examination result online through the official website www.vit.ac.in they will have to log into their account using application form number and date of birth. The result will intimate them about the marks theu have scored, rank secured by the candidate in VITMEE 2019 Entrance Exam 2019 along with the marks they have secured in each of the sections.

Counselling of shortlisted candidates will begin after VITMEE 2019 Examinations result is released today. The students can download their score card in PDF format and can get a printout of the same for future referance.

A total of 5, 931 candidates had appeared for the VITMEE examination which was held across Vellore, Chennai, bhopal, Amaravati and 20 other centres across India.

Candidates who appeared for VITMEE Examinations 2019 can check their results today by going through the following simple steps:

1. Visit the official website www.vit.ac.in

2. You have to enter your log-in credentials, like date of birth and application form number

3. After you log-in, will be displyed on the screen

4. Download the result in PDF format and take printouts of the same for future referance.