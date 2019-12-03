What's needed and taught: It's no longer business as usual for B-schools

As the world of work changes, so must our approach to education and skills. Globally, today, investing in people is of paramount importance, ahead of everything else.

Valuing human capital not only equips individuals with expertise to respond to systemic shifts, it also empowers them with knowledge to create and sustain a more inclusive world, for a better tomorrow. Business schools, hence, need a balanced system which offers curricula that’s a blend of diverse subjects. Workplaces today are geography agnostic; management pedagogy needs to be redesigned to include changing ...