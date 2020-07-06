XLRI set to start Delhi-NCR campus with 120 students after AICTE nod

Having bagged the approval from the All India Council for Technical (AICTE), is all set to start its Delhi-NCR campus with 120 students for the business management programme for the 2020-22 academic session.

With the new campus in Delhi-NCR, XLRI-Xavier School of Management would augment the intake to 600 students. The new campus will be the first branch of Jamshedpur with both the campuses having the same pedagogy and curriculum.

Spread over an area of 36 acres, the new I Delhi-NCR campus will offer a broad portfolio of courses in the years ahead. These may include the regular two-year post graduate programmes in human resource management and business management, apart from the 15-month executive general management programme for the executives having an experience of more than five years. The fellow programme in management, corporate programmes and certificate programme in entrepreneurship and other industry-relevant short and long term programmes will be launched in a phased manner as well.

According to Fr. George Sebastian S J, Director of XLRI I Delhi-NCR Campus, both the campuses will follow one admission process, namely through XAT and one placement process as well.

Meanwhile, XLRI announced results for the admission of the two-year post-graduate programme in human resource management & business management for Jamshedpur campus on May 20, 2020. A total of 590 candidates have been offered admission to Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses.