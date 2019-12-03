'Need more business leaders': XLRI to start Delhi-NCR campus in June 2020

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced that it will start its Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) campus from June next year. In the first phase, two sections of 60 students each for the business management programme (2020-22 batch) will be granted admission at its new campus in Jhajjar, 25 km from Gurugram.

This new state-of-the art campus, spread over 36.34 acres, is being readied to accommodate 240 students in the first phase. While XLRI-Xavier School of Management will be applying for AICTE certification, the new campus has earned a gold-level green building certification.

The New Delhi campus is expected to have the same pedagogy and curriculum as XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, and the faculty from the main campus will also take classes at the new campus. Students who get through Xavier Admission Test (XAT) will be able to get admission to XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus. The choice will have to be made while applying for XAT-2020 Entrance Test.

P Christie, director at XLRI-Xavier School of Management, said, “With India slated to become the fifth-largest economy in the world in the near future, there is a concomitant need for more business leaders. took a strategic decision to expand its footprint across the country and set up new campuses in the north, west, and southern parts of India.”

The registration for XAT-2020 has been extended till December 10 and late registration fees have been waived this year.

In January this year, after 70 years of its confinement in the steel city of Jamshedpur, had laid the foundation stone for its new campus at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. This campus, spread across 50 acres, is being set up in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and would accommodate around 5,000 students where postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in management will be offered.

In October this year, the institute achieved 100 per cent summer internship placement for its batch of 361 students, who were inducted by 86 participating recruiters. The average stipend for the summer internship increased by 12.15 per cent this year to touch ~1.2 lakh per month, from ~1.07 lakh per month in 2018. Incidentally, the median stipend offered, too, was ~1.2 lakh per month, while the highest stipend stood at ~2.5 lakh per month, which was offered in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Eleven first-time recruiters like Bain & Co, Amazon, NIIF, PhonePe, Udaan, Shell, Diageo, Ola, Adani, Rupeek, Kornferry and others had visited the campus offering job roles, besides the regulars.

Consulting firms extended offers to 16 per cent of the candidates, sales & marketing, and the BFSI sector constituted 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the roles offered to business management students, respectively.

Other roles included niche functions in analytics, product management, business development, brand management, and strategy.

However, it was the e-commerce segment, led by Amazon, which saw the highest jump in internship offers and incidentally, Amazon made the highest number of offers amongst the regular recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Mahindra & Mahindra, Citibank and others.