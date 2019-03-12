Blanket rewards during polls not a good sign for economy: Neeraj Aggarwal

Neeraj Aggarwal, the Asia-Pacific chairman for The Boston Consulting Group, talks to Subhomoy Bhattacharjee on a range of issues facing this country. Edited excerpts: How do you read the renewed confrontation between India and Pakistan? It does hurt our image abroad. But, in a democracy, there is a dilemma for leaders of how to capture the narrative.

Of far more concern is whether our economic policies hurt or help the enterprising ones within the economy. India should promote hard work and merit. When the narrative in election times turns towards blanket reward (meaning the ...