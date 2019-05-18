Cong lashes out at govt over Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from EC meetings

The Saturday hit out at the Modi government over recusing himself from meetings to discuss poll code violations, saying erosion of institutional integrity is the hallmark of the present dispensation.

Congress' chief spokesperson cited a media report which claimed Lavasa, who disagreed with the poll panel's decisions to clear Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah of charges of violating the (MCC), has since May 4 recused himself from all meetings to discuss issues.

Lavasa has reportedly insisted that he will do so only after dissent notes and minority decisions are included in the orders of the commission.

"The or Election Omission! Another Dark Day for Democracy!" Surjewala tweeted, tagging the media report.

"Sh Ashok Lavasa, Member CEC, who dissented on multiple occasions when was busy giving clean chits to Modi-Shah duo, opts out of as the ECI even refuse to record dissent notes," he said.

Erosion of institutional integrity is the hallmark of the Modi government, Surjewala alleged.



"SC Judges going public, RBI Governor's resigning, CBI Director getting removed, CVC giving vacuous reports, Now dividing Election Commission!" the leader said in another tweet.



Will EC save the embarrassment by recording Lavasa's dissent notes, he asked.