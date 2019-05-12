Congress may reap benefit from Apple farmers' anger in Himachal Pradesh

For the top leadership of the Congress, all roads lead to Himachal Pradesh, where the polls are due on May 19. The party is working at breakneck speed to roust workers and get them on to the streets; party President Rahul Gandhi was in Una last week and will also hold a meeting at Solan on May 17.

On May 14, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a campaign meeting at Theog and Mandi. Before that, Ghulam Nabi Azad is paying flying visits to ensure the meetings get a resounding reception. The reason? Of the four seats in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress got zero in 2014 and is expecting to win ...