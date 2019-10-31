Delhi Assembly polls: AAP, BJP bet big on social media, digital marketing

Twenty-five-year-old Rehan Mohammad from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh plies his auto-rickshaw in the national capital, speeding with equal ease though its grubby alleyways and power-greased swanky neighbourhoods.

Painted boldly on the back of his trademark green and yellow three-wheeler is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign slogan for the upcoming 2020 Assembly elections, ‘I Love Kejriwal’. Like Rehan there are several hundred rickshaw drivers flying the AAP banner down the streets of Delhi—his community forming a significant part of the party’s electoral ...