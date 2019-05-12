Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, 6 other states
In Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 6 today, voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates in 59 parliamentary constituencies
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter | Photo: PTI
Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 6 is underway in 59 parliamentary sears across seven states of India today. Polling will conclude at 5 pm. In today's polling, over 101.7 million voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates.
Some of the key candidates in the fray in this phase are Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi and Sadhvi Pragya (from BJP), Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kirti Azad (Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Manas Bhunia (Trinamool Congress), and Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey (AAP).
The voting for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections will take place in Bihar (8 seats), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8), Haryana (10), and Delhi (7).
The Election Commission of India has set up over 113,000 polling stations for smooth conduct of the polls. While the poll timings are 7 am to 6 pm in most constituencies, voting will end early at 4 pm in Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar for security reasons.
Results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 for all 543 parliamentary seats and Assembly elections in four states will be declared on May 23.
Catch all the live updates from polling here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More