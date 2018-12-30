Celebrity deaths 2018: Sridevi to Avicii, the stars B-town, Hollywood lost

2018 was not a very pleasant year for entertainment and fashion industry. One after another, we lost many actors, directors, musicians and other bigwigs. For Bollywood, veteran actor Sridevi Kapoor's death came as a shock. The beloved Indian star was in her mid-fifties and her untimely death prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors. A spate of shocking celebrity suicides rocked the entertainment world in 2018. Suicide by TV personality Anthony Bourdain, handbag designer Kate Spade, DJ and producer and actors Verne Troyer and Mark Salling was devastating to those who knew them.

Before the year ends, take a look at the Bollywood, Hollywood celebrities and other prominent people who died in 2018:

Ava Mukherjee - January 15

Actor Ava Mukherjee, who played key roles in films like Devdas and Detective Naani, passed away at the age of 88. She was regarded as Indian cinema's beloved grandmother, owing it to her several granny roles in commercials, television shows, and films. Ava ventured into the film industry with 1963 Bengali film titled Ram Dhakka. After the Taru Mukherjee-directorial, she returned to screen with Hindi film Snip in 2000. She was also seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Darna Zaroori Hai.

Sridevi Kapoor. Photo: PTI

Bollywood's 'Queen of Hearts' reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate. Her death came as an utter shock for the entire nation.

Sridevi was the undisputed queen of the mid and late 1980s in Bollywood. The 54-year old actor's demise has left a void in the Hindi film industry. She was the star of films like Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, English Vinglish and MOM.

Nargis Rabadi - March 6

Dil and Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress Nargis Rabadi or Shammi aunty passed away on March 6, 2018, at the age of 89. She had worked in the film industry for almost six decades and has acted in more than 200 movies, which include Coolie No 1, Hum, Mardon Wali Baat, Gurudev, Gopi Kishan, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. She also acted in some popular TV shows. She won accolades for TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Yoh and Filmi Chakkar.

- March 10

Count Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy, the famous French fashion designer who founded the successful fashion brand House of Givenchy in 1952, passed away in March at 91. He is known for having designed wardrobe of actress Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's and clothing for Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

Actor Narendra Jha

Actor breathed his last on March 14, 2018, at the age of 55. He suffered a massive heart attack at his Wada farmhouse in Nashik. was a popular face in TV serials who had also worked with Shyam Benegal in films like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Samvidhaan. His role as Dr Hilal Meer in Haider (2014) brought him into the limelight. This was followed by his incredible performances in Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Mohenjodaro and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

File photo of Picture courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii, reportedly committed suicide in Oman on April 20. He was 28. The Swedish musician, DJ, remixer, and record producer will be known for super hit songs like Wake Me Up, The Nights and Waiting For Love. His untimely death left his fans and well-wishers devastated. Few days before committing suicide, he had tweeted in celebration of his 2018 Billboard Music Award nomination.

Kate Spade

On June 5, fashion designer was found dead in her Manhattan apartment by her housekeeper. The 55-year-old committed suicide. The designer started New York in 1993 and opened her first shop in the city three years later, the company's website states. Best known for its colourful handbags, Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and more than 175 stores internationally, the site states.

Bourdain compared the kitchen staff to a submarine crew ‘confined for most of their waking hours in hot, airless spaces’

Anthony Bourdain, who has taken his own life aged 61, will be remembered by most as one of the world’s first and most influential celebrity chefs. He was a gifted chef and storyteller who used his books and shows to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition. Bourdain's death shook television viewers around the world.

Rita Bhaduri

Bollywood veteran and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na actress was suffering from a kidney ailment. She was one of the popular faces of Bollywood who had done several supporting roles in many Bollywood films like Julie, Raja, Beta, Love and others. The 62-year-old actress had featured in around 70 films in her 30 years long career.

Apart from films, she was also a prominent face of TV as she had done roles in shows like Khichdi, Kumkum, Choti Bahu, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan”, “Amanat”, “Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka”.

Aretha Franklin 25 March 1952 — 16 August 2018

The legendary singer died due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and announced last year she was retiring from music. Franklin won 18 Grammys and had 17 Top Ten US chart hits over a music career spanning seven decades.

Sujata Kumar

English Vinglish actress died battling fourth stage cancer. She was a popular face in the Indian advertising world and best remembered for her role as Sridevi’s older sister in English Vinglish. She also appeared in Anil Kapoor’s 24 as Meghna Singhania. She starred in Karan Johar’s Gori Tere Pyar Mein and Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa, both in 2013.

Krishna Raj Kapoor - October 1

Wife of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor, passed away on October 1, 2018, at the age of 87. She died owing to a cardiac arrest. Krishna is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain. With Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor.

Almost as famous as his Marvel superheroes, was known for bringing complex emotional life to comic characters (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stan Lee, the patriarch of Marvel Comics who introduced the world to superhero storytelling died at the age of 95 in November in Los Angeles. Lee was best known for co-creating much of Marvel’s pantheon of beloved superheroes: Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, among others.

Lee’s legacy and impact on the world of both comic books and entertainment remains vast and enduring.

Alyque Padamsee

Alyque Padamsee, an advertising veteran, communication adviser and theatre personality, who created iconic ads such as Surf’s Lalitaji, Hamara Bajaj and Liril girl, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87. In his advertising career, he built over 100 brands and iconic advertising characters such as Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, MRF Muscle Man, Kamasutra couple and the initial Fair & Handsome brand communication. He also created many public service campaigns on topics, including eve-teasing, AIDS and sexual molestation.

My Name is Lakhan singer Photo: Facebook

My Name is Lakhan singer breathed his last on November 27, 2018. He was 64. The veteran Bollywood singer died of cardiac arrest at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. He had lent his voice to over 2000 sings in Hindi, Bengali and Odia. Some of them are: My name is Lakhan from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan, Mitwa Bhool Na Jana, Lal Dupatta Mal Mal Ka, Ae Mere Dost Laut Ke Aaja, Chand Gagan se Phool Chaman se and many more. His songs dominated the 80s and early 90s and are still popular. Aziz has sung duet with Lata Mangeshwar, Asha Bhonsle, Kavita Krishnamurthy and other popular artists.