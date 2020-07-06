Dwayne Johnson highest-paid star on Instagram, charges over $1 mn per post

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson is Instagram's highest-paid celebrity.

According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the 48-year-old star can charge advertisers roughly $1,015,000 for a sponsored post, reported Fox News.

As of publication, Johnson had 189 million followers followed by with 183 million.

Hopper HQ published a list of highest-earning stars in 2017 after speaking with celebrities and social media influencers to determine how much they were being paid, as well as speaking with advertisers to estimate how much could be charged for a post.

Exact amounts often aren't known due to relative secrecy among marketers and influencers.

As per the report, beauty mogul Jenner now sits at number two at an estimated $986,000 per post.

Also on this year's list were pro soccer player - who charged about $889,000 per post, and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, who could charge $858,000. American singer rounds out the top five, charging about $853,000.

It's been a profitable year for the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star, who was also named Hollywood's highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes.