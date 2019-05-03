Endgame beats Infinity War as highest grossing Hollywood film in India

Within a week of release, has managed to beat the record for the highest grossing film in the country. With Rs 266 crore in seven days, Endgame, the last movie in the Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Inifinity Saga has outdone its 2018 predecessor Avengers: (Rs 240 crore).

The film was released on 2800 screens and was the first ever in India to have 24x7 programming in major markets. With shows starting at early as 3.30 am, multiplexes and single screens alike saw heavy footfall for Endgame. It released in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from English.

With no major release slotted for this week, the film continues to have a clear run and the second weekend is expected to bring in healthy collections as well. Experts believe it will cross Rs 300 crore in the coming weekend, joining the ranks of movies like Dangal, PK, and more recently These films however were released on at least 4000 screens.

While the anticipation for the film, fuelled by Disney’s marketing efforts, has helped the film attract footfalls and collections, the rates for tickets for Endgame also appreciated by 20 per cent on an average. This was in part due to the fact that it released in formats like 3D, 3D IMAX, and 3D 4DX which traditionally have a higher ticket price. Part of the hike in tickets also came as a result of the massive demand Endgame saw in the first two days of advance booking.

Online ticketing portal Bookmyshow sold 1 million tickets of the movie in a day after opening bookings. According to data provided by fintech company 2PayLater, there was a 2x surge in bookings on the day advance bookings opened (as compared to the usual traffic).