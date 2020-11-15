Film legend Soumitra Chatterjee dies in Kolkata hospital at 85

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee died in a Kolkata hospital after battling Covid-19 complications for more than a month, multiple news reports said. He was 85.

Chatterjee, who earned fame for his role as Apu in filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, was one of India's greatest actors; feted with national and international awards. He won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film award, and Legion of Honour, the highest civilian honour of France.

“We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul,” said a statement by the hospital in Kolkata.





Chatterjee, who starred in more than 300 movies, was also an accomplished playwright, theatre actor and poet, said BBC News. Chatterjee had a career spanning six decades and he worked in over 200 films along with doing television shows and plays. He was last seen in the movie Sanjhbati.