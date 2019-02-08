Movie review: 'Cold Pursuit' is a deceptively skilful black comedy

For a second, I wondered if I had entered the wrong auditorium to watch the Liam Neeson-starrer, Cold Pursuit. I was expecting a violent tale of retribution.

But the movie began with the signature Oscar Wilde witticism: “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.” The movie establishes its plot and themes swiftly. Nels Coxman (Neeson), a snowplough driver in the fictional Colorado town of Kehoe, ploughs a lonely furrow and is an asset for the community. He quietly steers his bulldozing vehicle as it shovels the snowy landscape to clear the roads, and ...