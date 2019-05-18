Movie review: 'The Hustle' fails to show changed gender dynamics comically

In the opening scene of The Hustle, a shady guy pulls up along a New York walkway, with “Baller” scrawled across his car’s licence plate, and strolls into a bar. There, instead of encountering the porn queen of his dreams he’s been courting on a dating app, he is greeted by Penny Rust, played by Rebel Wilson.

Stunned that Penny is nothing like the voluptuous doll he was expecting, Wilson explains that the woman is her sister, and contrary to what he’s been made to believe so far, she is actually flat-chested. But he can fix that by giving her the $500 she ...