Netflix and Walt Disney emerge as big winners at the Golden Globes

Inc and Co emerged as the big winners at the in Beverly Hills, California, taking home most of the evening’s prizes for their films and television shows, in an awards show tailor-made for the unusual pandemic-affected times. Here’s the complete list of the winners.





Best performance by an actress ( film drama)



Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Hulu (Disney)



Best performance by an actor — musical film or comedy



Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios



Best motion picture — musical or comedy



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios



Best director — motion picture



Chloe Zhao, Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)





Best motion picture (drama) - Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Netflix



Best limited series or TV movie



The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix



Best actress in a limited series or TV movie



Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix





Best limited series or TV movie - The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Gillian Anderson, The Crown, Netflix



Best supporting actress — motion picture



Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian, STXFilms



Best TV series — drama



The Crown, Netflix



Best motion picture — foreign language



Minari, (USA) A24



Best actor in a TV series — drama



Josh O’Connor, The Crown, Netflix



Best performance by an actress — musical film or comedy



Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot, Netflix



Best TV series — musical or comedy



Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV



Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ,” Apple TV+



Best original score — motion picture



Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul, Pictures



Best original song — motion picture



Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, Netflix

Best actress in TV drama series



Emma Corrin, The Crown, Netflix



Best screenplay — motion picture



Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie



Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True, HBO

Best motion picture — animated



Soul, Disney

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy



Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV



Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

John Boyega, Small Axe, Amazon.com