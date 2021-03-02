Netflix and Walt Disney emerge as big winners at the Golden Globes

-
ALSO READ
Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe postumously for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Covid-19 impact: Disney Parks decides to fire 28,000 US employees
Netflix misses estimates for new subscribers as pandemic boost slows
Apple TV app now globally available on latest Google Chromecast device
For profits and taking on Netflix, Disney should consider 'R' rated weapons
-
Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co emerged as the big winners at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California, taking home most of the evening’s prizes for their films and television shows, in an awards show tailor-made for the unusual pandemic-affected times. Here’s the complete list of the winners.
Best performance by an actress ( film drama)
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Hulu (Disney)
Best performance by an actor — musical film or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios
Best director — motion picture
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)
Best motion picture (drama) - Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)Best performance by an actor — film drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Netflix
Best limited series or TV movie
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
Best limited series or TV movie - The Queen’s Gambit, NetflixBest supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown, Netflix
Best supporting actress — motion picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian, STXFilms
Best TV series — drama
The Crown, Netflix
Best motion picture — foreign language
Minari, (USA) A24
Best actor in a TV series — drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown, Netflix
Best performance by an actress — musical film or comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot, Netflix
Best TV series — musical or comedy
Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ,” Apple TV+
Best original score — motion picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul, Walt Disney Pictures
Best original song — motion picture
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, Netflix
Best actress in TV drama series
Emma Corrin, The Crown, Netflix
Best screenplay — motion picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True, HBO
Best motion picture — animated
Soul, Disney
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
John Boyega, Small Axe, Amazon.com
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor