Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe postumously for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Business Standard

Netflix and Walt Disney emerge as big winners at the Golden Globes

Here's the complete list of the winners

Bloomberg 

Golden Globe Awards, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson
(From left) Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson presenting the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday

Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co emerged as the big winners at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California, taking home most of the evening’s prizes for their films and television shows, in an awards show tailor-made for the unusual pandemic-affected times. Here’s the complete list of the winners.


Best performance by an actress ( film drama)

Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Hulu (Disney)

Best performance by an actor — musical film or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon Studios

Best director — motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)

Best motion picture (drama) - Nomadland, Searchlight (Disney)

Best performance by an actor — film drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Netflix

Best limited series or TV movie

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Best limited series or TV movie - The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown, Netflix

Best supporting actress — motion picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian, STXFilms

Best TV series — drama

The Crown, Netflix

Best motion picture — foreign language

Minari, (USA) A24

Best actor in a TV series — drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown, Netflix

Best performance by an actress — musical film or comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot, Netflix

Best TV series — musical or comedy

Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ,” Apple TV+

Best original score — motion picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul, Walt Disney Pictures

Best original song — motion picture

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, Netflix

Best actress in TV drama series

Emma Corrin, The Crown, Netflix

Best screenplay — motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True, HBO

Best motion picture — animated

Soul, Disney

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

John Boyega, Small Axe, Amazon.com

First Published: Tue, March 02 2021. 00:45 IST

