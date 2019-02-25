Oscars 2019 winners: 'Roma' wins award for best foreign language film

Mexican film "Roma," about a housekeeper in a middle-class family in the 1970s, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.

The black-and-white Netflix film, directed and written by Alfonso Cuaron, marked Mexico's first Oscar victory in the category and has already picked up a slew of other awards this year.

The film was inspired by Cuaron's childhood and a domestic worker who helped raise him. It features a largely unknown or amateur cast.

The title is taken from the Mexico City Colonia neighbourhood where Cuaron grew up.

"Roma" stars Yalitza Aparicio as a domestic worker named Cleo who becomes pregnant as she cares for a family with four children as the parents are splitting up. Political turmoil in Mexico serves as a backdrop, with Cleo witnessing a 1971 massacre of protesters that marked the beginning of a "dirty war" against dissenters.