Satirists at work: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, makers of The Family Man

There’s a moment in The Family Man, a Hindi drama series on Amazon Prime Video, when a bomb disposal squad is called in to defuse an explosive. The character’s protective suit is torn and so, upholding the great Indian tradition of jugaad, his mates use duct tape to fix it. The deadly serious situation becomes comical for viewers in that moment.

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Srikant Tiwari in the series. A world-class spy with a track record of saving the country many times over, he is also shown checking up on his request for a home loan and getting bullied by his son. It is ...