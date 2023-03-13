JUST IN
Oscars 2023: A list of all the Indians that have won the Academy Award
Business Standard

These two women brought home the first Oscar award for an Indian production

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves, documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar award in the Best Documentary Short Film category

Swati Gandhi  |  New Delhi 

Guneet Monga
Photo: Twitter

India woke up to a happy Monday morning when it bagged two Oscar awards at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won the award for Best Original Song. The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga bagged the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves took the stage to accept the honour. The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian production ever to win an Oscar.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 15:41 IST

