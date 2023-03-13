These two women brought home the first Oscar award for an Indian production

India woke up to a happy Monday morning when it bagged two at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won the award for Best Original Song. The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga bagged the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category.



Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves took the stage to accept the honour. The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian production ever to win an Oscar.

Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana