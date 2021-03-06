Young, promising musician releases her debut album 'Intuition'

Apoorva Krishna, who is trained in the Indian Carnatic style of violin for over 15 years, recently released an 8 track fusion album called 'Intuition', which is her debut album.

Apoorva Krishna started her musical journey at a very young age. Trained in the violin for over 15 years, Apoorva became the first Indian artist to receive the prestigious Young Artist Grant by Tarisio Trust, London in 2017. Her musical pursuits extended beyond the Indian classical realm upon exposure to various genres during her Masters and Post Masters Fellowship experiences at Berklee College of Music, Valencia and Boston Campus.Apoorva's fascination with the world of western harmonies set her on the pathto fuse traditional Indian Classical with contemporary Western

Her experiences at Berklee exposed Apoorva to learn from, appreciate,collaborate, and perform with global and open musical minds, sounds andcultures, thus enriching her repertoire, musical versatility, creativity and potential. Despite distinct differences between Carnatic and Western Apoorva succeeded in finding common ground and get the best of both worlds as she started composing melodies blending Indian classical influences with western harmonies and chord changes.

Apoorva has performed the Shakti fusion masterpiece "Lotus Feet" with the founders of the band, the legends John McLaughlin and Ustad Zakir Hussain at the Klarman Hall, Harvard Business School in 2019. In the same year Apoorva founded International Fusion Band SANYOG and performed across India at Kerala Museum Kochi, Bangalore International Centre and NCPA Mumbai. Overthe years, she has performed with musical stalwarts such as Aruna Sairam,Bombay Jayshree, Shankar Mahadevan, Chitravina Ravikiran, and William Cepeda.

Apoorva has been actively releasing music since 2018 including Ragamaya, acollaboration with legendary Shankar Mahadevan on the vocals followed by Transcend in 2019, a Latin Jazz and Indian Classical collaboration with four time Grammy Nominee William Cepeda, while 2020 marked the release of Apoorva'ssingle Blossom incorporating jazz and Indian classical influences.

"This album intends to connect Indian classical music with various genres and cultures from across the globe unifying soundscapes to create a cross-cultural extravaganza. "INTUITION" showcases how pure music can speak of its exclusivity and inclusivity while simultaneously playing together to generate harmonious music, holistically. The album reflects on Apoorva's primary love for Indian classical music, her ongoing exposure to various genres and future imagination of a world of musical sounds that will set the tone for the art of the possible, musically," said a press release.

"INTUITION" includes Merging Parallels, a first time ever contemporary Carnatic Thillana introduced by Grammy winning guitarist and composer John McLaughlin.

Apoorva Krishna said, "Listening to our inner musical voice can help us sing the song of our lives and I am am excited to share my musical explorations with you."

"So humbled to have received such a massive outpouring of love, appreciation and blessings on the successful launch of my maiden contemporary fusion 8 track album ‘INTUITION’, from all over the world - right from my co-artistes, fans, friends and family. It has brought me both thanking and thinking alike! This is the celebration of beginning my journey of finding my musical self in the space of world music," she said.