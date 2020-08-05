JUST IN
Aditya Puri's iron hand approach has led to high profit, wealth creation

Delivering steady profit growth in high teens is the hallmark of his stint spanning 26 years

Abhijit Lele 

HDFC Bank has shortlisted three potential candidates for the position of managing director, after Puri demits office | File photo of Aditya Puri
A tight control on asset quality helped in keeping non-performing assets at industry low levels across business cycles

As the time nears for Aditya Puri to hand over the baton to his successor, here is a look at how the bank has shaped under his leadership.

Delivering steady profit growth in high teens is the hallmark of his stint spanning 26 years, with a good balance in pace of expansion in core interest income as well as other income.

A tight control on asset quality helped in keeping non-performing assets at industry low levels across business cycles. Along with control over other costs, the bank has been able to deliver high returns on assets.

The net effect has been generous returns to investors in the form of rising dividends and market capitalisation.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 01:28 IST

