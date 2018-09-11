Amidst falling rupee, RBI adds another 6.8 tonnes of gold to forex reserves

The (RBI) has found solace in gold as its are concerned. In July, the central bank added another 6.8 tonnes of gold to its which are the highest monthly addition to the reserves so far after 2009.

After buying 200 tonnes from the International Monitory Fund (IMF) in 2009, the made the first token purchase in December 2017 with just 300 kg and then added more 2.2 tonnes in March 2018. In first four months of FY19, total 12.7 tonnes were added to the gold reserves, of which 11.2 tonnes were purchased in June and July, according to the data.

According to the July updated WGC data, now total reserves have gone up to 573.1 tonnes which are 5.5 per cent of total The market is guessing whether the addition of gold to reserves is buying from the market or is it received under the (GMS) which otherwise would have been auctioned or anything else.





ALSO READ: Forex reserves jump to $401.293 bn on the back of rise in currency assets

Several theories are floating, but an analyst doesn’t rule out the addition of GMS gold to reserves because so far gold collected under the GMS has not been auctioned by the MMTC, the agency which was given the task when the was floated.

An analyst tracking government’s gold policies said that Centre may be gradually adding gold equivalent to the sale of According to an data, till 30 June 2018, from 14 tranches of (SGB) total Rs 68.96 billion (in terms of gold value it amounts to 23.53 tonnes) has been raised through the scheme since its inception in November 2015. However, in the recently released annual report, the had stated that amount raised by SGB is lower than expected, “reflecting low investor appetite.”



ALSO READ: Rupee slide forces analysts to rework forecasts amid widening trade deficit

Globally, Russia and Turkey are among aggressive buyers of gold for its According to WGC, In July, around 63 tonnes of gold was added by the global central to their