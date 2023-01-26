JUST IN
TVS Credit posts 75% rise in Q3; net profit rises to Rs 97.97 crore
Business Standard

Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds, taps insurance firms

Lender in talks with end-investors to issue infra bonds at a rate of around 7.85%

Topics
Axis Bank | Insurance firms

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank
Axis Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank is considering issuing 10-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon of around 7.85 per cent, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 13:24 IST

