Bank of Baroda Q2 net profit up 24% at Rs 2,088 cr, asset quality improves

Public sector lender on Wednesday reported 24% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,088 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,679 crore in year-ago period.

Net interest income rose 2% to Rs 7,566 crore as compared to Rs 7,508 crore in Q2FY21. Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased to 2.85% in Q2FY22 from 2.78% in Q2FY21.

The lender's asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as percentage of gross advances fell to 8.1% from 8.86% in June quarter. Net NPAs as percentage of gross advances fell to 2.8% from 3.03% in June quarter.

At 1445 hours on Wednesday, the lender's scrip on NSE was trading over 4% lower at Rs 101.95.