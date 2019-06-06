Banks’ exposure to DHFL at Rs 50 k-cr; DHFL's total liability at Rs 1 trn

Banks’ exposure to at Rs 50 k-cr; DHFL's total liability at Rs 1 trn

Indian banks might have to take a significant haircut as they gave loans worth Rs 50,000 crore to Dewan Housing Corp Limited (DHFL) which defaulted on its debt repayments earlier this week, say analysts. The total liability of the housing company is Rs 1 trillion, according to data collated by the global financial firm,

Among non-banks, life insurers, especially Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and pension funds have an additional exposure of Rs 30,000 crore to the company. Dewan Housing also raised deposits of Rs 10,000 crore or 10 per cent of its total liability as fixed deposits from retail investors. While have a liability of Rs 5,000 crore, external commercial borrowings are Rs 5,000 crore.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1.3 trillion, on the other hand, are split between home loans (57%), loans against property (21%), project loans (17%) and loans to small and medium enterprises (5%).

Both, private and public sector banks led by have taken exposure by way of loans and bonds. Of this, public sector banks have an exposure of Rs 42,000 crore, while private banks have an exposure of Rs 8,000 crore.

While downgrading the debt instruments of yesterday, rating firm Care warned that there has been a deterioration in the liquidity profile of with cash & liquid investments decreasing from Rs 4,668 crore (including SLR) as on March 31, 2019 to Rs 2,775 crore (including SLR) as on April 30, 2019. According to a liquidity statement, the company is envisaging cumulative cash inflows of around Rs 6,600 crore from June to August this year as against scheduled cumulative cash outflows of around Rs 10,780 crore during the same period, thereby reflecting a negative cumulative mismatch of around Rs 4,180 crore. The generation of additional liquidity will continue to be dependent on timely fructification of efforts made by DHFL, including sale of investments, induction of strategic investor and asset pool sell-downs.

“The with an exposure of Rs 5,000 crore or 0.4% of debt Assets Under Management (AUM), will be the first to take marked to market (MTM) hits of as much as 75%. Banks will also face similar risks on bond-books, but for loans they will follow 90-days past overdue for (non-performing loan) and time-based provisioning that starts from 15 per cent,” said analysts with global brokerage firm,

Dewan Housing has said it is facing a temporary mismatch between its loan repayments and earnings and expects to repay loans by next week. The group has already sold its stake in the affordable housing company -- Aadhar, that can bring Rs 2,700 crore and it plans a three-way split of DHFL into retail book, corporate book & SRA-financing book and then sell portfolios. “The asset sales will be key to prevent defaults as expected repayments over the next two months are higher at Rs6000 crore versus expected collections of Rs4000 crore,” said.

Analysts said the government must take steps to save DHFL to prevent the contagion from spreading to other companies. “We believe the Reserve Bank of India and the government will need to segregate the potential solvency issue at DHFL with largely liquidity issues with other larger wholesale NBFCs/HFCs. A possible solution could be to provide a liquidity line to solvent NBFCs/HFCs so that the DHFL issue does not lead to a contagion,” said Nomura analysts in a note on Thursday.