Banks meet on Sep 4 to discuss merger; SBI and BoB to share expertise

The heads of the 10 public sector on the government’s merger list will meet on September 4 in Mumbai to discuss initial plans.

The meeting, anchored by the Union Ministry of Finance, will also be attended by representatives of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, who will share their experiences with mergers, two people familiar with the development confirmed.

In April this year, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank got merged with Bank of Baroda. In 2017, State Bank of India merged five of its associate banks, and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with itself. The associate were: State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) and State Bank of Patiala (SBP).





According to a senior banker, the lenders to be merged together into a single entity would also hold separate meetings to chalk out roadmap to merger.

Also, April 1 would be pragmatic deadline for the mergers, and some have already expressed this view in their meeting with the minister last week, said a senior banker.

Last Friday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four. Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will combine to form the nation's second-largest lender; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge; Union Bank of India will amalgamate with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.



The consolidation exercise will bring down the number of nationalised public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United will merge into Punjab National Bank to create a bank with a combined business worth Rs 17.95 trillion and a network of 11,437 branches.

Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank will create the fourth-largest public sector bank with Rs 15.20 trillion business and a branch network of 10,324. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank's merger with Union Bank of India will create India's fifth-largest public sector bank with a Rs 14.59 trillion business and 9,609 branches.