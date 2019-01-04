Banks want RBI to revise Feb 12 circular, ease asset classification norms

-
ALSO READ
RBI to conduct special audit of IL&FS over loan defaults worth Rs 10 bn
Urjit Patel's resignation: What RBI, Modi govt locked horns over
RBI to revise NBFC asset-liability norms over borrowing, lending mismatch
Delay in SC hearing on stressed private power firms' plea against RBI
New home loan rate regime: Shift, if you are getting a much better deal
-
Bankers want the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease some of the tight norms for asset classification, and have requested a relook on its February 12 circular that makes a firm a defaulter as soon as it misses a payment within the due date.
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has sent two letters to the new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das — one elaborating banking sectors’ demands in the new year, and another specifically seeking relaxation on the IL&FS debt of about Rs 60,000 crore, according to sources.
“Our demands are essentially same as every year. But this year, we have asked the RBI to reconsider the February 12 circular,” said a senior banker, requesting anonymity.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU