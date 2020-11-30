JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

IT Dept finds Rs 450 cr undisclosed income during search across four cities
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Vaccine story, RBI's stance on policy, and more

From RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet to regulation on online content, here is the best of BS Opinion

Topics
BS Opinion | RBI | monetary policy

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, clinical trials

Watch out for the RBI’s credit policy this week to get a grip on regulatory thinking. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Ajay Shah tells you how the vaccine story will play out as a business proposition

Cracking the whip on digital content, choking off capital, or generally making it more difficult to do business doesn’t help. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar explains why

There won’t be a surprise if the RBI leaves its policy rate unchanged in this week’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. We can also expect the RBI to revise its projections for inflation and growth for 2021 -- both upwards.
Quote of the day

The demands which were made by farmers for years and regarding which every political party at some point of time had made promises have been fulfilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 30 2020. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.