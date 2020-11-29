How the vaccine story will play out

Some people think the government will run the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Many vaccines will come about for Covid-19. Many private persons have the incentive to buy the vaccine.

Many private firms have the incentive to part-fund the vaccine for employees or customers. Our thinking about vaccination in India should respect the market process and the limitations of state capacity. Sometimes we think of a gigantic government project, where all the vaccines will only be in the hands of the government, and we will all obediently queue up (or pull strings) in order to get vaccinated. ...