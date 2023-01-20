JUST IN
Bombay HC sets aside YES Bank's Rs 8,000-crore AT1 bond write-off
Bombay High Court quashes write-off of YES Bank's additional AT1 bonds
Indian banks' switch to IFRS norms unlikely to drive rating changes: Fitch
Bandhan Bank Q3 profit slumps 66% to Rs 291 crore on higher provisions
Union Bank Q3 net up 106.8 % at Rs 2,245 cr, considers QIP for equity
Union Bank of India reports two-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 2,245 cr
Moody's upgrades ratings for PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda to 'Baa3'
Achieve financial inclusion targets, finance ministry tells PSBs
AU Small Finance Bank net jumps 30% to Rs 393 cr on healthy core income
HDFC planning to raise funds by issuing commercial papers maturing in 1 mth
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Bombay High Court quashes write-off of YES Bank's additional AT1 bonds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bombay HC sets aside YES Bank's Rs 8,000-crore AT1 bond write-off

Order stayed for six weeks; bank may challenge the verdict in SC

Topics
YES Bank | Bombay High Court

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank

The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside YES Bank’s erstwhile administrator’s decision to write down additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth over Rs 8,000 crore held by bondholders and retail investors.

The court, however, stayed the order for six weeks, which the bank will likely use to approach the Supreme Court on this issue. However, the bondholders, including Axis Trustee Services, in all likelihood will oppose the stay being continued for more than six weeks, said people aware of the development.

A two-judge Bench of acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S M Modak upheld the plea filed by Axis Trustee Services and others challenging the administrator’s move to write down the perpetual bonds of the bank. Axis Trustee had moved the Bombay High Court back in 2020 against the administrator’s decision.

Advocates appearing on behalf of the bondholders argued that the write-down of AT1 bonds could only have been done if the bank went into liquidation.

“This will benefit all bondholders, including 63 Moons Technologies, which held bonds worth Rs 300 crore,” 63 Moons said in a statement.

The detailed order was not uploaded on the court website till the time of going to press.

AT1 bonds are perpetual debt instruments that banks use to augment their core equity base and, thus, comply with Basel III norms. These bonds were introduced by the Basel accord after the global financial crisis to protect depositors. The bonds act as buffers for banks in times of stress and are perceived to be safer than equity shares.

The bonds were written off as part of a restructuring plan to rescue YES Bank in March 2020. Equity holders, on the other hand, did not face a similar write-down, but 75 per cent of their shares were subject to a lock-in for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India had put YES Bank under a moratorium in 2020. Consequently, State Bank of India and a few other lenders put together a restructuring package for the bank.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YES Bank

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 21:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.