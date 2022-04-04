Bond trade gains of banks may be down 30%, says India Ratings

JUST IN

Gains from bond trades for banks are likely to be down 30 per cent in FY22 over FY21 due to hardening of yields.

The trading gains were about Rs 52,600 crore in FY21, according to India Ratings.

The rating agency’s assessment showed the yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds rose 66 basis points in FY22 to close at 6.84 per cent from 6.18 per cent at the end of March 2021.
First Published: Mon, April 04 2022. 00:59 IST

