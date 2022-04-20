JUST IN

Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade

Business Standard

Chinese lenders dominate APAC bank rankings with 22 in the top-50 list

India's ICICI Bank, at 50th spot, among newest additions to the compilation, which also has SBI (22) and HDFC Bank (44)

Topics
Chinese banks | ICICI Bank  | sbi

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Chinese banks continued to dominate the ranking of Asia-Pacific's top 50 largest banks by total assets in 2021, helped by strong growth in lending after a pandemic-induced slowdown, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Twenty-two mainland Chinese banks featured in the list, holding combined assets of $34.5 trillion at end-2021, up more than 10 per cent from a year ago.

Macquarie and India's ICICI Bank were the newest additions to the Top 50 largest Asia-Pacific banks, coming in at number 47 and number 50, respectively. The other two Indian banks in the list were State ...

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 17:38 IST

