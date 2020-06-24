Cooperative banks to be supervised by RBI; govt to bring an ordinance

The Union government has decided to bring 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, under the supervisory powers of the Reserve Bank of India, said I&B minister after a meeting of the Union Cabinet earlier today.

The RBI's powers as they apply to the scheduled will also apply to cooperative banks, said the minister.

Union government will bring an ordinance to put under RBI supervision, announced the I&B minister.

The decision to bring 1,540 under RBI's supervision will give an assurance to more than 86 million depositors in these banks that their money amounting to Rs 4.84 trillion will stay safe, he added.

Union Cabinet also approved establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. The Union government will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries, announded Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Today's meeting of the Union Cabinet also saw approval being granted to the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes, by 6 months - upto January 31, 2021.

The Union Cabinet also approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers.