Cooperative banks to be supervised by RBI; govt to bring an ordinance

-
ALSO READ
RBI wants urban cooperative banks to focus mainly on priority sector
RBI cancels CKP Co-op Bank's licence on adverse financial position
UCBs need to address weak governance, slow tech adoption, says RBI report
RBI's relaxation for banks to lend Rs 3.5 trillion extra set to end
'No merit in charging interest on interest' for deferred loan payments: SC
-
The Union government has decided to bring 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, under the supervisory powers of the Reserve Bank of India, said I&B minister Prakash Javadekar after a meeting of the Union Cabinet earlier today.
The RBI's powers as they apply to the scheduled banks will also apply to cooperative banks, said the minister.
Union government will bring an ordinance to put cooperative banks under RBI supervision, announced the I&B minister.
The decision to bring 1,540 cooperative banks under RBI's supervision will give an assurance to more than 86 million depositors in these banks that their money amounting to Rs 4.84 trillion will stay safe, he added.
Union Cabinet also approved establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. The Union government will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries, announded Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Today's meeting of the Union Cabinet also saw approval being granted to the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes, by 6 months - upto January 31, 2021.
The Union Cabinet also approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, outstanding as on 31st March 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU