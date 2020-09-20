DHFL asset sale may get further delayed over 'Bandra Book Entities' report

Bidders are jittery about making a final bid for the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) as an investigation report prepared by Grant Thornton highlights widespread fraud in retail, wholesale, and slum redevelopment books.

The report said siphoning off funds by the company was going on since 2006-07 via 91 fictitious entities operating from a Bandra branch. The report, which has been submitted to the NCLT and labeled these fictitious entities as "Bandra Book Entities", has revealed that there is a Rs 14,000 crore hole in DHFL books, which includes a Rs 9,320 crore ...