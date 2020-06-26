EXIM Bank is planning to raise $2 bn by end of CY20: MD David Rasquinha

Export-Import Bank of India (India EXIM Bank) plans to raise $2 billion by end of CY20, for lending and managing repayments.

Managing Director David Rasquinha said the bank has enough resources to repay bonds ($500 million) maturing in August. Further, it will tap the international market H2FY21 for raising additional funds to facilitate long-term lending. India EXIM Bank, fully owned by the Union government, reported a 51 per cent rise in profit to Rs 124 crore for FY20. Its loan portfolio rose 6.23 per cent to Rs 99,446 crore in March 2020. Capital adequacy ratio improved 106 basis points (bps) to 20.13 per cent.

As regards the refinance window offered by the RBI, he said it acts like a back-up facility or an insurance cover in case of failure to raise money from the market.

There is ample liquidity in hand, and the bank can raise money through bi-lateral and swap lines, Rasquinha added.

During FY20, the lender raised foreign currency resources aggregating $1.9 billion. The fundraising was conducted through a variety of instruments. In January this year, India raised $1 billion at a 10-year tenor, with a coupon rate of 3.25 per cent per annum.